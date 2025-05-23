By: Patti Hollis

Burbank’s Art In Public Places Program (APP) was established in 1992. Requiring 1% of major construction project costs be allocated towards on-site art or to a public art fund has made it possible for recognized artists to enhance public spaces throughout Burbank with sculpture, murals, and environs. To date, there are over 130 Art in Public Places pieces throughout the city.

Of course art in public places existed long before the creation of the Program. As early as 193 with the completion of our City Hall by architects William Allen and George Lutzi, designed a building that ‘has become an icon of the WPA Moderne style, and continues to be a point of pride for the City of Burbank’ ‘its interior lobby boasts nineteen kinds of marble, bronze railings, Lucite glass ornaments, and a compass rose design honoring the aerospace industry.’ (laconservancy.org)

With the creation of the APP, the city recognized the importance of establishing a budget to maintain and care for the public art it already owned, but to also establish a mandate and guidelines for all new development within the city. Developers can choose to install public art themselves, or they can allocate the funds to the city’s public art fund.

A recent example of a developer choosing the art themselves is the Avion Development on Hollywood Way and Tulare. In this case, the developer had a vision for the art to reflect the rich history of the site, honoring Lockheed, and the City of Burbank’s unique place in aerospace history. The Artist selection process was Invitational – coordinated by a public art consultant. The conceptual drawings from the finalist were brought to APP for review and approval allowing for public input and important questions to be asked and answered. The final result is a stunning sculpture at the entrance by artist Richard Deutsch symbolizing wings and flight, and seven glass panels in meeting areas, with a selection of airplane design plans from Lockheed, printed onto them.

In some cases as with the architecture of City Hall, the development itself is the art. This is the case with the building designed by world renowned architect Frank Gehry, located at Bob Hope Drive and Warner Blvd. The building itself is not open to the public, but the concept of icebergs towering over the freeway has been skillfully and artfully executed and is viewable to all traveling in and through Burbank. Frank Gehry is known for his postmodern designs, and his unconventional forms and materials. Some of his most famous works include the Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain.

Art exists all around us in Burbank. Our public buildings have murals, stained glass, sculptures, and installations representing a rich history of honoring the importance of art in all our lives. Private businesses that have opted to place public art themselves have provided our city with art that is meaningful, informative, and beautiful.

To the general public much of this goes unnoticed until the art work is installed. The mural at Verdugo Park with the interactive music component, the many sculpture’s along the Chandler Bike Path, the new mural inside the McCambridge Park gymnasium that spills out onto the entire room. Having a select group of people made up of staff and members of the public, has helped Burbank transform ordinary spaces into vibrant and interesting spaces. Public art helps all of us, we are interconnected and public art is a way to show this.