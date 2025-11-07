Burbank’s Beloved Holiday in the Park Returns — Bigger, Brighter, and with a Heart That Listens

The lights come on. The music swells. The boulevard that built a community comes alive once again. On Friday, November 21, 2025, the Magnolia Park Merchants Association invites Southern California to its annual Holiday in the Park celebration — a five-hour neighborhood festival that turns Magnolia Boulevard into a wonderland of music, food, art, and holiday cheer.

This year, we’re not just bringing back the magic — we’re expanding it. With over 250 local vendors, 33 food trucks, three live entertainment stages, a classic car show, and yes, a 70-foot Ferris wheel, Holiday in the Park 2025 promises to be our biggest celebration yet.

And for the first time, we begin with a moment of calm: a Quiet Hour from 4 to 5 PM, created especially for our friends and neighbors in the disability and neurodivergent communities — because everyone deserves a front-row seat to joy.

NEW FOR 2025: GETTING HERE JUST GOT EASIER

To help make the night smoother than Santa’s sleigh ride, we’re introducing a free Holiday Shuttle Service with convenient stops at the Buena Vista Library, Northwest Library, and Downtown Burbank. The shuttle drops guests off right at the heart of the event, near Buena Vista St and Magnolia Blvd, so no one misses a moment of the festivities.

A NEIGHBORHOOD CELEBRATION THAT GIVES BACK

Holiday in the Park isn’t a corporate event — it’s a love letter. Created and run by local volunteers, merchants, and residents, this night celebrates the independent spirit that makes Magnolia Park one of Los Angeles County’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. From family-owned shops to handmade crafts, from carolers to cover bands, every block hums with community pride.

And yes — Santa and Mrs. Claus will once again be holding court inside the UMe Credit Union, ready for photos, smiles, and a few whispered wishes.

“This event started as a handful of small business owners putting lights on their storefronts,” said Jeff Ferguson, Vice President of the Magnolia Park Merchants Association. “Now it’s become one of the largest community celebrations in Burbank — proof that when neighbors come together, magic happens.”

EVENT DETAILS

When: Friday, November 21, 2025

Quiet Hour: 4 PM – 5 PM

Main Event: 5 PM – 9 PM

Where: Magnolia Blvd (between Hollywood Way and Florence Street), Burbank, CA

Admission: Free and open to the public

Parking: Limited street parking; free shuttle service available from Buena Vista Library, Northwest Library, and Downtown Burbank.

ABOUT HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

Founded in 1982? and proudly organized by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, Holiday in the Park brings together thousands of residents and visitors each year to celebrate small businesses, community spirit, and holiday joy in one unforgettable evening.