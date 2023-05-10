Burbank’s Boys & Girls Club Hosts Successful Gala at Lakeside Golf Club

On Saturday, May 6th, the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley (BGC) held their 28th Annual Gala at the Lakeside Golf Club, transporting guests back in time 100 years with this year’s theme: “Roaring Back to the 1920s.”

NBC4’s Today in LA anchor, Lynette Romero was the Master of Ceremonies and arrived in a dazzling flappers headpiece and feather boa. Romero took to the stage to introduce speakers throughout the night and honor Warner Bros. Discovery on their 100th anniversary of storytelling and constant commitment and support to the club.

Emcee Lynette Romero. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Over 380 people attended the event dressed to the 1920s theme in dinner jackets and pearls. Guests mingled through the courtyard drinking martinis, taking their chance at the High Roller casino game tables, and bidding on rows of silent auction baskets. “I am always so grateful that so many people come out to support the BGC,” said Shanna Warren, the club’s Chief Executive Officer. “I think it is a testament to the good work we do and also a testament to the kindness and generosity of this community. It is truly like no other.”

Among the 380 guests were Mayor Konstantine Anthony, current and past City council members, School Board members, Senator Anthony Portantino, and more. “I have been here for 22 years now, and some of these relationships with the city, school district, chamber, St Joes, the studios, these are partnerships and friendships that are over 20 years old,” added Warren. “I love this community, and I know I can count on them to ensure our kids are given a world-class club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through our doors.”

The BGC provides young people between the ages of 5 and 18, a fun and safe place to learn and grow after school and during the seasonal school breaks. This particular club serves more than 4,200 children a day in 23 locations across Burbank, Hollywood, North Hollywood, Sun Valley, and Van Nuys. The annual gala is an important fundraiser for the club and allows them to never turn a child away for their inability to pay.

The event was a huge success and raised the much-needed funds to allow children into the program for free as well as funding their STEM programs, visual and performing arts programs, Work Force Development program, Deaf and Hard of Hearing program, and Safe Passage program.

After the cocktail reception, guests took their seats and enjoyed a performance by the BGC Dance Team, where over twenty elementary school kids took to the stage in bow ties and sequined headbands to sing and dance to “You Can’t Take That Away From Me.” During the live auction portion of the event, two puppies were adopted out that had been surrendered to the local pet rescue, Hand in Paw.

Julian Torres, BGC Youth of the Year, was also honored at the event and was given a Summer Internship at Warner Bros Discovery by the Vice President of Worldwide Studio Operations, Dan Dark, and Sally Chan, Vice President of Community Engagement.