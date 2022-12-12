Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes BB Dental

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes BB Dental!

Dr. Bryanna Hubbard is a Brazilian Dentist and UCLA graduate from the Professional Program for International Dentists (Class of 2019). Having 11 years of active clinical expertise plus 7 years of Dental Education under her belt definitely cooperated for her to be a well-known dentist in Los Angeles. Her overall wish to create a clinic where she could ally the best of beauty and dental treatments, making the wholesome Wellness of any person the goal, made her open BB Dental Care. Her hobbies are getting to know new places (to travel all around the world), attending concerts, and spending time with her family.