Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Discovery Store

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Discovery Store!

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Burbank, California helps support the fight against cancer through the resale of high-quality, gently-used, donated merchandise such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, furniture, artwork, antiques, collectibles, and other household items.

To donate, drop off your gently-used items at the shop. Items must be of high quality. Please note that we cannot accept major appliances, mattresses, and intimate apparel. We can arrange pick up of large furniture items, in good condition, on a store-by-store basis. All donations are tax-deductible.