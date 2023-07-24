Burbank’s Chief Information Officer Selected as Finalist for the 2023 SoCal CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards

Burbank’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), Kevin Gray, has been selected as one of five finalists in the Enterprise category for the 2023 SoCal CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards. Beginning with more than 200 nominations received, this recognition underscores Mr. Gray’s exceptional leadership, innovation, and vision within the business community and further demonstrates his commitment to inspiring the next generation of technology leaders. The final round of ORBIE award winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 at the SoCal ORBIE Awards ceremony in Huntington Beach.

Kevin Gray, Chief Information Officer

SoCal CIO is Southern California’s Chief Information Officers’ preeminent peer leadership network. It is one of more than thirty chapters in the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised of technology leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 CIOs have received the prestigious ORBIE award.

“Enhancing team, technical, and business agility, as well as creating better business processes and technology solutions that align with the evolving needs of our city is my passion,” said Gray. “It’s an honor to be recognized by SoCal CIO.”

To learn more about the ORBIE Awards and meet the 2023 finalists and winners, visit Orbie.org.