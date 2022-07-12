Burbank’s City Clerk Throws in Her Hat for Vacant City Council Seat

Burbank’s City Clerk, Zizette Mullins, has decided to make a run for a City Council seat after the announcement by Council Member Bob Frutos that he will step down at the end of his current term.
Mullins, who has served as City Clerk for the past 10 years, has overseen countless elections and has elevated the City Clerk’s office with the extremely successful Passport Service that she started a few years ago.
According to her profile, she has been a Burbank resident for the past 40 years, with both of her grown children attending Burbank schools. She is now a proud grandmother to five.
She obtained her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation in August 2014, and her Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation in July 2016 after first being appointed to the City Manager position in 2012.
A graduate of the Burbank Leadership Class of 2013, she continues to work on one of her major goals by mentoring young people who are entering the workforce. For this reason, she was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by her colleagues at the City Clerks Association of California 2016 Annual Conference.
Mullins is a member of the City Clerk’s Association of California, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the American Business Women’s Association, the Advisory Board of Family Promise of the Verdugos and serves on the Burbank Committee for the Providence Saint Joseph’s Hospital Minutes Matter Emergency Services Campaign.
Here is the statement from Mullins announcing her candidacy:
After much careful consideration, I am announcing my retirement as the elected City Clerk of Burbank, effective in December of 2022.
It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the Burbank community in this capacity for the past 10 years. My love and dedication for public service has been a rewarding experience for more than 35 years. I have met many wonderful people, quite a few of whom became personal friends. I am so grateful for the support and love you have shown during this time, especially by your trust in electing me twice as your City Clerk.
With the recent announcement of Council Member Frutos’s retirement from the City Council, a number of community members have approached me to continue serving my community by making a difference at a citywide policy level. Therefore, with the support and love from my family and friends, I find myself both humbled and excited to announce my candidacy for the Burbank City Council in the General Municipal Election this November.
My love of Burbank, my experience as the City Clerk, and my decades of engagement in this community allow me a unique perspective and skill set that will serve this community well on the City Council.
I am hoping to garner your support in this undertaking, to help me continue my commitment to community service in a different role. I am proud to be a resident of this fine City for 40 years, and with your help and support, I look forward to serving on the Burbank City Council.
Clerk Mullins has been a wonderful City Clerk. She has proven herself to do the job of public service in an outstanding fashion. I have every reason to believe she will make an outstanding council person. It will be my pleasure to vote for her. Ms. Mullins, thank you for your commitment to Burbank.
This is really wonderful news! Zizette will be an amazing council member! She holds the values of Burbank close to her heart. Could not be a more qualified candidate!