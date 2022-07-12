Burbank’s City Clerk Throws in Her Hat for Vacant City Council Seat

Burbank’s City Clerk, Zizette Mullins, has decided to make a run for a City Council seat after the announcement by Council Member Bob Frutos that he will step down at the end of his current term.

Mullins, who has served as City Clerk for the past 10 years, has overseen countless elections and has elevated the City Clerk’s office with the extremely successful Passport Service that she started a few years ago.

According to her profile, she has been a Burbank resident for the past 40 years, with both of her grown children attending Burbank schools. She is now a proud grandmother to five.

Back in 2012, City Clerk Zizette Mullins gave Bob Frutos a candidate packet. Now 10 years later, she hopes to follow in his footsteps after he announced he was not seeking reelection (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

She obtained her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation in August 2014, and her Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation in July 2016 after first being appointed to the City Manager position in 2012.

A graduate of the Burbank Leadership Class of 2013, she continues to work on one of her major goals by mentoring young people who are entering the workforce. For this reason, she was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by her colleagues at the City Clerks Association of California 2016 Annual Conference.

Mullins is a member of the City Clerk’s Association of California, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the American Business Women’s Association, the Advisory Board of Family Promise of the Verdugos and serves on the Burbank Committee for the Providence Saint Joseph’s Hospital Minutes Matter Emergency Services Campaign.

Here is the statement from Mullins announcing her candidacy: