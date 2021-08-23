Burbank’s Counterintuity Goes Coast to Coast After Acquiring New York-based Marketing Agency

As part of its dynamic expansion initiative, Los Angeles-based marketing agency Counterintuity has announced the acquisition of the website and application development business of Digital Natives, a 10-year-old New York City-based digital marketing firm.

As part of its acquisition, Counterintuity welcomes 16 Digital Natives clients, including Grand Central Terminal, the “I Love New York” campaign, the Louis Armstrong House Museum, the Historic House Trust of New York City and several other nonprofit organizations, government entities and businesses located throughout New York and the United States. Counterintuity has also secured a programming development team as part of the deal, which enables the firm to expand the capabilities it offers to non-profit clients, public agencies, and others.



“While acknowledging the challenges of the pandemic, we have remained 100% focused on our own growth in order to better serve our clients,” Counterintuity CEO & Creative Strategist Lee Wochner said. “Securing these new accounts from Digital Natives, as well as their development team, enables us to expand our services to fully match the growing needs of our clients.”



As part of its expansion, the agency is adding key leaders and specialists to its team.

Recent hires include Yasmine Khalil, Sr. Director, Client Strategy & Success (Live Nation, DIRECTV) who oversees client services; Mike G. Koulanjian, Senior Project Manager; and Woaria Rashid, Associate Content Strategist. “These additions to our team add to the largest workforce Counterintuity has ever had,” said Counterintuity President Amy Kramer said. “And we’re still hiring in order to meet dynamic growth, as well as investing in operational and technological improvements.”



Other Counterintuity clients include the City of Los Angeles, the University of Southern California, San Diego County Dental Society, the City of Burbank, Coalition for Responsible Community Development, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, the Global Organ Donor Education Network, and others. Since its founding in 2007, Counterintuity has helped hundreds of nonprofits, public agencies, and aligned businesses throughout California and the United States build awareness and support for their work to improve the world around them. Along the way, the company has won more than 40 national awards and has been recognized by the state of California as one of the top small businesses in the state.