Burbank’s DeBell Golf Course to Host Nationally Streamed Golf Tournament for Everyday Golfers

DeBell Golf Club—nestled in the hills of Burbank and beloved by locals for its stunning views and courses—is about to take center stage in the golf world. On Saturday, May 31, DeBell will host the 3rd Annual ODIN Golf x Save Par Shindig, a high-energy golf tournament that’s bringing everyday golfers together from all over the country—and it’s happening right here in Burbank.

Unlike traditional tournaments reserved for professionals, the Shindig is about making golf fun, inclusive, and accessible. Organized by ODIN Golf and Save Par, this unique event allows casual players to compete in a scramble format for more than $5,000 in prizes. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just getting into the game, this event is about connection, community, and a good time on the green.

The Shindig is expected to draw national attention, with well-known golf brands and influencers such as Pinned Golf, Back Nine Bullies, Los Golferos, and Tropicana Golf & Barbershop flying in to participate. The entire tournament will be streamed to over 300,000 viewers via Instagram.

Shindig coming to DeBell Golf Club.

But the best part is that ODIN Golf and Save Par are reserving 30 exclusive spots just for Burbank locals who want to tee up at this one-of-a-kind event. Registration is open now at futureofgolf.co, and the deadline to sign up is May 21st.

“The golf landscape is dramatically changing. Today’s players are casually dressed, enjoy their music and unlike previous generations, they value the group activity as opposed to a strictly individual experience.” said Jordan Lunetta, co-founder of ODIN Golf. “Our goal is to make the game more inclusive and we’re not only excited to be building for the next generation of everyday golfers, but bringing the community together to play at a beloved local course.”

As the golf world evolves, DeBell’s role as a hub for both casual and competitive players continues to grow. Hosting the Shindig shines a national spotlight on the course and the tight-knit Burbank community that supports it.

Whether you’re there to compete or just want to watch the action unfold on Instagram, this is an exciting moment for local sports—and a sign that Burbank is on the map for more than just movies.

For more information or to register for one of the 30 Burbank-exclusive spots, visit futureofgolf.co by May 21. Follow along on Instagram at @odin_golf and @savepargolf for live updates.