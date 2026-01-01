Burbank’s Entry into This Years 137th Rose Parade Gets Final Judging and off to Pasadena

Burbank’s Rose Parade entry, ‘All Paws On Deck,” had its final judging inside the Float Barn located at Burbank Water & Power as inclement weather prohibited the float from being taken out into the MetroLink parking lot.

To complete the float for its final ‘Official.’ Judging hundreds of volunteers who hurriedly put flowers and finishing touches on, all were told to clear the area, the Judges were enroute.

Van’s carrying plenty of officials from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, including float judges Doris Hardoon, Cathy Hillen-Rulloda, and Chaz Perea. Official timers, PR staff, and others.

The judges took only one walk around Burbank’s entry ‘All Paws On Deck’ made several notes and whispered to each other as they saw different uses of flowers on the float. The float’s complete animation was powered up with sound effects, bangs, and booms so they could experience how the float will look in the 137th Rose Parade.

Burbank Rose Float Last Judging (Photo by Ross A Bensson)

Burbank City Officials, from City Department heads to all the elected City Council members, looked on as the judges smiled and walked quickly around.

The judges’ bell rang after only a couple of minutes, and they were rushed to their awaiting vans to go on to the next judging.

Once the judges had left the building, City officials put Special Roses on the base of the float and posed for pictures.

Burbank’s entry is the 60th entry in the parade.