Burbank’s First Dog Park Nears Final Approval

After decades of community requests, Burbank’s first dog park is in the final stages of approval with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“This is my top priority project,” said Michael Del Campo, Burbank’s Assistant Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director. “We’re in the final review phase and working closely with all stakeholders to move this forward.”

The dog park project at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Bob Hope Drive sprang to life in spring 2023 when LADWP completed its River Supply Conduit 7 project, which was a replacement and enlargement of a major drinking water pipeline for San Fernando Valley residents. LADWP’s ongoing maintenance of significant water and power infrastructure on the site means that all development plans must go through their approval process.

In February 2024, city staff presented three conceptual designs to the Parks and Recreation Board. After the board selected their preferred design, the department held two community meetings to gather public input on the concept.

The project has since progressed through standard construction phases. Initial 60% plans outlined the basic design and major features, while current 90% plans represent a nearly final design addressing all technical requirements and specifications. This phased approach helps resolve potential issues before construction begins, saving time and money during the building process.

Conceptual renderings of the Dick Clark Dog Park with revisions requested by Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power. Courtesy of the City of Burbank.

The 90% plans incorporate feedback from the multi-agency review process. LADWP’s review and infrastructure requirements led to a modification: the dog park area was slightly reduced to maintain required clearances around power lines from transmission towers. The affected area will become open space and be hydroseeded, with potential for future landscaping enhancements.

“The project has required careful coordination due to the number of stakeholders involved,” Del Campo explained. “We want to make sure everything is done right.” Del Campo said that the approval process with LADWP has taken longer than he expected but that the city is prepared to do everything within its control to expedite this process.

Once completed, the dog park will include:

25 parking spaces plus ADA-accessible stalls

Separate areas for large and small dogs with double-gate entry systems

Dog agility equipment including ramps and tunnels

70 trees of various sizes for natural shade

19 park benches and picnic tables

Shade structures throughout the facility

A central plaza with permeable pavers

Drinking fountains and dog water stations (located outside the play area for hygiene)

Instead of grass, the park will use a specialized surface blend of 70% sand and 30% pea gravel, known as “dog park blend,” which provides excellent drainage, doesn’t retain odors, and allows dogs to dig without creating hazardous holes.

“Dogs can dig and dig and dig, and it just fills back up on itself,” Del Campo explained. “It’s super sanitary because it’s self-draining.”

Once part of Johnny Carson Park, the former LADWP construction site at Riverside Drive and Bob Hope Drive will be transformed to the Dick Clark Dog Park.

The project is fully funded through compensation for disruption from LADWP’s River Supply Conduit 7 project, county grant funding, a $150,000 Dick Clark Foundation sponsorship, and additional grants, requiring no city general fund money. Current estimates to construct the project are $2.4 million, but another estimate will be done once the final construction documents are complete.

Once LADWP provides final approval of the 90% construction plans, city officials are prepared to quickly move to the bidding process, with a goal of early 2026. Construction would then take an estimated 90-120 days.

Plans include a future commemorative paver program, allowing residents to purchase personalized pavers for the plaza area in honor of beloved pets or family members.

The city continues to provide updates through Parks and Recreation Board meetings and community presentations. Residents can stay informed about progress through the city’s official communications channels.