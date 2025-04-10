Burbank’s First Pregnant Mayor Makes History While Embracing Motherhood and Leadership

In a city known for its community spirit and progressive strides, Burbank has reached another milestone: welcoming its first pregnant mayor, with a baby girl due this summer. At 30 years old, Mayor Nikki Perez is not only breaking new ground in the city’s leadership but doing so with a growing family.

Perez was voted onto the Burbank City Council in 2022 and was sworn in as Mayor in December of 2024. “It feels great to experience another first on the City Council, especially as Mayor,” said Perez, who is already holding the title of youngest Burbank Mayor. “I think it’s important for folks to see representation in their government leadership; that doesn’t just mean diversity in age, race, gender but also in life experience.”

Photo courtesy of Nikki Perez.

While the Mayor never imagined holding office while preparing for motherhood, her story is one marked by perseverance. Diagnosed with Endometriosis, a chronic reproductive illness affecting one in ten women, she was told from a young age that pregnancy might not be possible. Symptoms include extreme pelvic pain, dysregulation of organs, excruciating menstrual cycles, and in many cases infertility.

“It was a long and challenging journey where my partner and I often faced disappointments and eventually prepared for starting a family through adoption,” said Mayor Perez who is beyond happy to be blessed with a miracle pregnancy, but still open to adopting in the future.

For Mayor Perez, pregnancy isn’t just a personal milestone—it’s an opportunity to connect more deeply with Burbank’s families as she lives life right alongside them. “I am really feeling how loving our community is. It feels so good to get the support, kindness, and excitement from my neighbors and community members, colleagues on the council, city leadership, and city staff.”

The Burbank mommy facebook groups like “Burbank Mommies” have been a powerhouse resource for Mayor Perez when looking up parenting classes, where to find car seats, and getting all her questions answered. Moms in the community have been dropping off baby and maternity items they are no longer using, and offered helped during her bouts of morning sickness. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has stepped in to make this life change easier to navigate for me and my family. As for my colleagues, they have all been supportive and are incredibly excited to welcome what they are calling ‘Burbank’s First Baby.’

Photo courtesy of Nikki Perez.

As a public servant and an expectant mother, Mayor Perez says her experience has only reaffirmed her policy goals. As a strong believer in universal healthcare, affordable childcare, and paid family leave, she is now navigating these systems firsthand. “I’m confident that this journey will help me as I work towards the goals of creating more medically, socially, and financially accessible futures for families in Burbank and beyond,” she added.

While balancing the demands of her role with pregnancy hasn’t been without its challenges—namely, persistent morning sickness—she emphasizes that pregnancy does not diminish capability. “I think it’s also important to remember that pregnant women are still capable of doing so many things and keeping up with high-paced jobs, like the mayorship, all while creating a whole other human.”

Mayor Perez is proud to be a part of the working women in leadership and hopes to normalize pregnant CEOs, directors, and even mayors, and has treated her position no differently than before. From school visits and economic development tours to filming the Mayor’s Show and attending Council meetings, she’s kept up with her demanding schedule, all while preparing for her daughter’s arrival this summer.

Her story joins a growing list of inspiring leaders paving the way for working mothers in politics—leaders like Boston’s mayor who served while pregnant and traveled to the Capital with her newborn or California Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, who served while pregnant with triplets. “It’s time to stop thinking about how we fit into a leadership role but how this leadership role fits you,” said Mayor Perez who knows her experience and role will help her understand all those Burbank families striving to create a work/life balance. “Everyone is going to tackle parenthood, schedules, roles in the home differently and I look forward to working with my amazing husband, my encouraging family, and my incredibly supportive city to find the balance that works for us.”

Mayor Nikki Perez comparing the baby’s size to fruit.

Born and raised in Burbank, Mayor Perez only wants what is best for the city she grew up in and wants to ensure a community that is safe, healthy, and full of opportunity “I hope my legacy is leaving a roadmap so a young person can see that it’s possible to balance council and full time job responsibilities and a mom can see a viable pathway to serving as the mayor,” said Mayor Perez. “And as a mother, I want what every Burbank mother wants – a healthy, happy child that can live, grow, and thrive in our city.”

With summer just around the corner, Mayor Perez and her husband are excitedly preparing their nursery, which offers a whimsical celebration of the California desert, complete with cactuses, Joshua trees, desert foxes, and cute little reptiles—speaking to their love of nature and their hopes that their little one does too.