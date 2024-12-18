Burbank’s ‘Having A-Lava Fun’ Float Nears Completion, Community Support Still Needed

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is gearing up to bring its 2025 Rose Parade float, “Having A-Lava Fun,” to life, and progress is heating up! With its towering 23-foot volcano and vibrant design, the float promises to dazzle viewers worldwide. BTORA has already raised enough funds for key elements, including 145 orchids, but additional support is needed to reach its full potential.

This year’s float, designed by Toluca Lake resident and BTORA historian Erik C. Andersen, will feature a dynamic prehistoric scene complete with animated dinosaurs and lush floral arrangements. “We want the float to feel alive, like the orchids are growing right out of it,” Andersen shared. “It’s going to be lush, dynamic, and something Burbank can be proud of.” The ultimate goal is to adorn the float with 1,000 orchids, ensuring a breathtaking display worthy of the Rose Parade’s global stage.

How You Can Be Part of the Magic

BTORA offers donation tiers for all levels of involvement:

Bronze Level ($5-$15): Every dollar helps bring the float’s spectacular design to life.

Every dollar helps bring the float’s spectacular design to life. Silver Level ($20): Sponsor a flower to be part of the float’s intricate floral masterpiece.

Sponsor a flower to be part of the float’s intricate floral masterpiece. Gold Level ($100): Gain VIP access to place your flower on the float during a special event on December 30th.

While a grant from the City of Burbank covers core costs, community contributions are essential for extra touches like the float’s vivid floral displays and cutting-edge animation. BTORA hopes to raise enough funds by December 20th to bring “Having A-Lava Fun” to life as envisioned.

To join the effort and help make “Having A-Lava Fun” an unforgettable success, visit https://www.burbankrosefloat.com/onlinesales.html. Together, let’s bring this fiery float to life!