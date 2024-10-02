Burbank’s Homeless Count Declines by 17 within the Last Year

The City of Burbank released their 2024 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. The number of homeless individuals in Burbank has declined from 275 in 2023 to 258 in 2024, demonstrating the City’s proactive efforts to address homelessness. These numbers reflect adjusted statistics for 2023 to account for a change in the way the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority (LAHSA) reports data and to allow for accurate comparisons from 2023 to 2024.

“Burbank’s decline in homeless numbers is a testament to the efforts from the entire community, the City, and our many service partners,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “While we are encouraged by the decline in our homeless numbers, our work is far from done. Burbank remains fully committed to finding lasting solutions and ensuring that all members of our community receive the support they need.”

The City of Burbank has implemented a comprehensive approach to address homelessness, guided by its Homelessness Plan. This multi-faceted strategy focuses on connecting individuals with essential resources and creating sustainable solutions to meet the needs of the unhoused population. The different solutions in place include social services and mental health support through the City’s Social Services Worker and the Burbank Mental Health Evaluation Team, outreach services, supportive housing options such as permanent supportive housing vouchers, and essential services like SAFE Storage and mobile showers. The City also partners with local nonprofits and homeless services providers to deliver support and resources.

The City is also taking a proactive approach by exploring the development of a potential Homeless Solutions Center, aimed at providing transitional housing for the City’s unhoused population. Additionally, the City is strengthening preventive measures, including rapid rehousing, tenant protection, and renter relocation assistance, to help vulnerable residents retain their housing.

To learn more about the ways the City is addressing homelessness, visit: https://www.burbankca.gov/homelessness.