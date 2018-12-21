Burbank’s Lincoln Park Tips “The Hats”

City officials recently celebrated the public art installation of three hats in Lincoln Park representing aspects of Burbank’s past history. Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, Parks & Recreation Director Judie Wilke and Gordon Haines (Chair of the Burbank Art In Public Places Committee, were joined by the artists Michael Davis and Eugene Daub to officially open Lincoln Park’s Public Art Garden.

The large sculptures of Lincoln’s top hat, Amelia Earhart’s aviator helmet and goggles and a wide-brimmed straw hat represent the former Abraham Lincoln Elementary School that used to occupy the site of what is now Lincoln Park and the Buena Vista branch of the Burbank Public Library, the nearby airport that Earhart flew in and out of and the farms and ranches that used to occupy the Burbank area.

In December 2015, City Council approved $350,000 from the Art in Public Places Art Fund to create a Public Art Garden at Lincoln Park. Davis and Daub, who have collaborated together on public sculptures in the past, came up with “Lincoln’s Hat,” “Amelia’s Hat” and “Worker’s Straw Hat.”

“As you can see, and as Mr. Daub so intuitively stated, this project presents ‘history in a playful way,'” commented Gabel-Luddy at the event.

“Children who visit ‘The Hats’ are encouraged to ask questions about historical people and events and visit the Buena Vista Library to explore more history,” she added.

“Today’s are unveiling represents a new chapter of Lincoln Park that honors our City’s past and encourages future generations to be curious about the world and those who’ve come before us,” she also said.

Lincoln Park is located between Verdugo Boulevard and the library at 300 N. Buena Vista Street.