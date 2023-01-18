Burbank’s Mayor Elected as SCAG Regional Council District #42 Representative

The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has elected Mayor Konstantine Anthony as the Regional Council District #42 Representative.

SCAG is a Joint Powers Authority under California state law, established as an association of local governments and agencies that voluntarily convene as a forum to address regional issues. SCAG is responsible for developing regional plans for transportation, growth management, hazardous waste management, and air quality.

“I am truly honored to serve in this role,” stated Mayor Anthony. “SCAG is an outstanding organization that encourages a more sustainable Southern California; a movement that I fully support. I look forward to providing important input that will help shape the environmental and sustainable future of Burbank and our region.”

For more information about SCAG, please visit https://scag.ca.gov/