Burbank’s Mayor Finds Himself in Hot Water Over Spanking Video

Over the weekend, I attended a private adults-only event (and) there were some shenanigans and again, some silly stuff happened it was all fun and games.

Unbeknownst to the people in attendance, there was a secret video that was made and then subsequently shared to a prominent hate group that has now seen fit to inundate the four members here and the city staff and many members of our community with some of their most vile hate speech I have ever seen it has difficult to do the business of the city.

I am, I am shocked at how inappropriate people feel, that people think they can just be to public servants, none of them who were at this event and yet they’re the ones being cc’d on emails and targeted and directed their comments to.

My e-mail is kanthony@burbankca.gov. if you want to talk to me about what happened over the weekend, send me an e-mail, send me an e-mail. I will talk to you about it. There’s no reason to involve all the other people who were not at a public event and not at a government-sponsored event, it wasn’t even in the City of Burbank. I’ll talk to you about what I do in my free time, sure. But leave these people out of it, please. Like I said, the most inappropriate stuff.”

myBurbank sent an email to Anthony on Tuesday to both his city and personal email and, as of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, has not received a response to the questions posed.

During the comment, many were angry with Anthony for the video and no official apology was offered. While he claims the video was shot at a private event in another city, many feel that being the Mayor of Burbank has certain responsibilities that go with that title.

Joel Schlossman, who is often a public speaker at meetings, said, “There’s only so much I can take it’s a lot to take in with what’s been going on in the past few months and you know tonight I didn’t point out speaking so I might I’m gonna speak to the four of you (the Councilmembers), not the mayor say something’s wrong when the mayor says that if you have an opinion and you disagree you’re a member of a hate group people in this city this city with morals who care, you cannot be a piece of sh** (censored by myBurbank) when you go home and then come here and put on a suit and that you are high and mighty.”

Many spoke at the meeting and by phone about the video. When it came time to the Council Comment, many showed their dissatisfaction with the resulting fallout from the situation.

Councilmember Tamala Takasha was the first and read from a statement saying in part, “I’ve lived in Burbank for 25 years and have been a very active member for about 15 of those years. I am aware of the long-standing pattern of provocativeness and performance that our current mayor exhibits as part of his activism and social media presence. While it’s not a leadership style that I find to be very productive personally I believe it is not my place to judge another person’s communication practices or ways of interacting with the world, so no judgment from me.

I do not judge our leader’s actions or choices and his private life campaigning or community activism however, I do have strong feelings about how our work in the city of Burbank is conducted from a perspective of what we are doing here on this dias to me a line has been crossed.”

She went on to say, “…when it further affects our city staff, the other four council members in this room have our communities attention. We have incredibly important issues in our city right now. Tonight, we are going to make a decision that may affect dozens or lots more of our Burbank residents on whether they have a roof over their heads, we are going to make decisions about our city’s investment policies, we’ve spent most of the afternoon celebrating and never volunteers in our community for their hard work and dedication to the city.”

Takasha continued by saying, “…for the past three days we had to field over 50 phone calls coming in at least 100 emails. I’ve lost count of how many emails I have received, personal messages on my phone number on my social media and I’m sure other council members will share what their experiences were, asking me what I personally will do about this. The city staff has wasted at least 30 hours or more of our taxpayer money on this issue. (I) have used up over 10 hours of my time on these issues.

I have a mantra that says, not my circus, not my monkeys. It’s a way to remind myself what is mine and others and normally that’s what I would say to videos like this, not my circus, not my monkeys. I shake my head, but this time, unfortunately, Mr. Mayor you brought the circus to City Hall and this is right that the lines have been crossed, so I want to make clear that I have absolutely no problem with participating in the fundraiser, I don’t care what quips and sarcasm you want to play with on social media, that’s your style, but the way that this was handled was bad adjustment and now what about 100 opportunities to deescalate and instead it was escalated. Not only did you bring hours of unneeded work to our staff and directed our communities attention onto this topic, you used your Burbank Mayor e-mail to respond to emails about this issue and provocative escalatory responses without any consideration of how your responses might affect the people around you.”

Both Councilmember Zizette Mullins Nikki Perez and Vice Mayor Nick Schultz echoed the same sediments during their turns to speak.

Members of the Burbank City Council have not had to deal with scandal since 2005 when then Councilmember Stacy Murphy was arrested on July 13 2005, with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor child endangerment after a search of Murphy’s Lima Street home, police found three guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and two bags of cocaine, child endangerment because the guns were accessible to her 12-year-old son.. The case stemmed from a case connected to the Vineland Boys. More than 40 members of the gang are awaiting trial in a federal racketeering case, accused of drug dealing, assaults, robberies and murders, including the 2003 slaying of Burbank police Officer Matthew Pavelka.

While at the time, she said that she would not attend meetings and work from home, a short time later, on August 30 of that year, she resigned.

Currently, there are no provisions in either the City’s Charter or Municipal Code giving the Council a way to act, but Mullins asked at the end of the meeting for the staff to come back to the Council with options after the situation involving the Mayor’s conduct.

Short of possible Council action in the future if something is adopted, the public still has the right to recall by petition. In that scenario, recall proponents must serve, file, and publish or post a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition, gather signatures from registered voters at least 20% of the total number of registered voters, submit the signed petitions to the City Clerk’s office within 120 days of the date of the Notice of Intent to Recall. The City Clerk’s office will verify the signatures on the petition within 30 days of submission and a recall election will be held within 88-125 days from the date of verification.

Currently, Annthony’s term on the City Council will end in December of 2024, his term as Mayor will end on December 18, 2023, when the City Council will hold their Reorganization Meeting.