Burbank’s Metropolitan Culinary Services Wins Contract For Food & Beverage Services At Replacment Terminal

Burbank-headquartered company Metropolitan Culinary Services (MCS) will be

bringing dozens of exciting new food concepts to Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new

replacement terminal when it opens in October 2026.



MCS, which has provided food and beverage service for the airport since 1992, was

awarded the contract on Monday, February 3, after a concerted effort to win the support

of the community and the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport Authority, which voted 7-

1 in favor of MCS.



“Although there was another capable bidder, an operator providing concessions in 55

airports, we were able to convince the airport authority’s commissioners of the

superiority of our offering,” Steve Mora, president of MCS, said.

“Our local-first approach, offering the best of restaurants from Burbank, Glendale, and

Pasadena helped us win the day. So did our financial offer to the airport, which was far

greater than the one made by our competitor and so did all the community members

who came out to voice their support. We always do our best to be true community

partners, so it was heartwarming to see so many people come out and wait hours to

speak on our behalf.”



Restaurants that will be featured in the Hollywood Burbank Airport include Poquito

Mas, West Coast Customs’ SmashBurger, Massis Kabob, Perry’s Joint, Jones Coffee,

and Flavortown by Guy Fieri. Offerings by award-winning chefs include Farmtable

Bistro (Diane & Michael Mina); Socalo (Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken); Osteria

Fiorella & Pizzeria Salvy by Marc Vetri; and Slanted Door by Charles Phan.

MCS’ winning concept includes the Marquee Bar as well as the Backlot Marketplace,

home to a popup location that will provide 36 revolving opportunities for local small

businesses over the 12-year term of the contract.

“California is known worldwide for fusion cuisine,” Mora said. “Now we’re excited to

give guests a taste of that experience that’s even more local and even more dynamic.”

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jDIecMH9qWu3D1Xf_xBhAz2hlnNwPjyU/view?usp=drive_link