Burbank’s Own, Justin Hess, Named 2022 City Manager of the Year

On February 4, 2022, Burbank City Manager, Justin Hess, was named the 2022 City Manager of the Year by the California City Management Foundation (CCMF).

Principal for a Day City Manager Justin Hess tells of his experience of visiting Burbank High School back in 2020. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The City Manager of the Year Award is awarded to a city manager who has gone beyond the call of duty to lead and serve the community. Mr. Hess was selected by the CCMF as this year’s winner for his exemplary leadership throughout the pandemic, all while continuing to address the non-pandemic related issues and everyday business important to the City.

“The California City Management Foundation is pleased to recognize Burbank City Manager, Justin Hess, as this year’s City Manager of the Year. Justin has given back to the city management profession this year through mentoring others, and for his work as Vice President of the City Management Foundation as well as serving as Vice President on the Cal Cities City Managers Department Board,” said Ken Pulskamp Executive Director of CCMF. “Justin has also performed remarkably in Burbank with the City’s response to COVID and economic development efforts. The city management profession and the residents of Burbank can be proud to have Justin doing such positive work.”

“I am honored to receive such an outstanding recognition from the CCMF. I am thankful to the Burbank City Council for their leadership and support in helping me achieve this highly regarded accomplishment,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “I also must give credit to the Executive Team and entire City staff for all their hard work and providing exceptional City services to our community.”

For more information about the California City Management Foundation, please visit https://www.cacitymanagers.org/.