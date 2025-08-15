Burbank’s Public Works Director, Ken Berkman, Announces Retirement

Ken Berkman, Burbank’s Public Works Director, has announced his retirement from the City, effective September 27, 2025.

Since taking the helm in 2020, Mr. Berkman has spearheaded improvements across Burbank—from planning for the proposed new Burbank Central Library and Civic Center, rehabilitating the City’s roads and alleys, producing the City’s first-ever 20-year Facilities Capital Improvement Plan, and overseeing the restoration of the historic City Hall Fountain. Under his leadership, Public Works implemented citywide organics recycling in compliance with SB 1383 and worked with multiple departments to enhance safety and mobility for all roadway users.

“I want to thank Ken for his leadership and dedication to maintaining and improving Burbank’s infrastructure,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “From roadway upgrades to sustainability initiatives, his work has left a lasting impact on our community, and I wish him continued success.”

Mr. Berkman said, “Serving the Burbank community and working with such a talented and dedicated team of Public Works professionals has been an honor and incredibly gratifying. I know they will continue to deliver projects and provide the outstanding customer service that Burbankers are accustomed to for years to come.”

The Public Works Director, selected by the City Manager, plays a crucial role in leading Burbank’s infrastructure improvement programs and serving on the City’s Executive Team. The city will put interim leadership in place to ensure Public Works projects and services continue without interruption during the recruitment process for a new director.