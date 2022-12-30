Burbank’s Rose Float “Adventure Awaits” Getting Worked On and Can Use Your Help

Burbank’s Self-Built Float ‘Adventure Awaits’ is being worked on by dozens of volunteers who are putting hundreds of flowers, seeds, and pinecones in place, getting ready for the 134th Rose Parade.

Several members of the Burbank community have spent months preparing the float, and what is now called crunch time could use additional help. There are jobs for everybody, such as applying flowers, seeds, and lots of other organic materials.

If you want to give a hand, go to the Burbank Tournament of Roses Float Construction site at 123 W Olive Ave. Parking is allowed in the Metro Parking Lot. Suggested to wear clothes to work and getting dirty, closed toes shoes are required.

Here is a photo gallery of the progress as of Wednesday.