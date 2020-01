Burbank’s entry into this years Tournament of Roses Parade was judged for the last time Tuesday afternoon, the Burbank Float Rise Up pulled out and headed to Pasadena around 7 PM.

Hundreds of volunteers put in countless hours applying flowers, seed, everything organic to make the float what it has become. This year parade titled ‘The Power of HOPE.

City officials along with Parade Judges posed for pictures and put the final roses onto the float at the judging.