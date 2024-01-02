Burbank’s Rose Parade Entry Caterpillar Melody Will Be Coming Home With The Mayor Award.

Burbank’s 91st entry into this year’s Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade ‘Celebrating A World of Music The Universal Language’ will be returning this Wednesday night with the Mayor’s Award.

(Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)

The float Caterpillar Melody is built by volunteers one of only six floats not commercially built by professional float builders.

The float will remain on display in Pasadena till Wednesday night, when it will be escorted back to Burbank by City employees along with a Burbank Police Escort.

The float will return to Burbank on Wednesday night and be parked at the City Parking Lot at Glenoaks and Olive till Friday. The association will be giving tours of the float and be selling souvenirs that will help fund next years Rose float.

According to the Burbank Tournament of Roses, they will be running animation at different hours as long as the weather stays dry.