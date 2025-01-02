Burbank’s Rose Parade Float ‘Having a-Lava Fun’ Comes Home A Big Winner

The City of Burbank’s 92nd entry into this year’s Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade ‘Best Day Ever’ brings home the Best Animation Award. The Animation Award is given to the entry that uses the Most Outstanding Use of Animation.

Hundreds of community volunteers spent long hours building this float. The designer Erik C Anderson has entered the tournament design contest many times, and this year was his masterpiece.

The Burbank Float will return to Burbank Friday evening and will remain on public display at the corner of Glenoaks and Olive Ave. The volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, and run the animation.