Burbank’s Swat Called Into Action to Take Burbank Man Into Custody

After encountering an armed resident who failed to comply with officers, Burbank was forced to call out their Swat unit to deal with th situation.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department “Monday night, October 11 at about 8:43 pm, officers were dispatched to an unknown problem in the 3800 block of West Victory Blvd. Prior to their arrival, the victim told dispatch that her neighbor broke into her residence through a shared closet wall. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the suspect who dropped what appeared to be a rifle on the ground in his apartment. The suspect then barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Officers immediately evacuated the victims and nearby neighbors.” They also surrounded the property and stopped traffic on Victory Blvd.

Officers at the scene tried to talk to the man, identified by police as 34-year-old Robert Lambert from Burbank, who has exited the apartment to talk to officers. He soon ran back inside and barricaded himself in.

“Detectives, SWAT and Crisis Negotiator Team (CNT) personnel were called out to the scene. For several hours, CNT personnel continually made contact with the suspect. The suspect was continually asked for compliance and to peacefully exit the residence.

Police used both their Bearcat and also Glendale’s so that had coverage at both the front and back of the apartment. Both departments also deployed their K-9 units to the scene.

At about 2:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. Due to the fact that the suspect had committed a violent felony and officers had observed a rifle inside his residence, SWAT personnel deployed flash bangs and CS gas. The suspect then exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. “

Brimway also noted that the investigation is still on-going.

Lambert was arrested and booked for 646.9(a) PC – Stalking and 459 PC – Burglary, and is being held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on 10/14/2021.