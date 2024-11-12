Burbank’s Veterans Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Have Served

The City of Burbank along with the Burbank Veterans Committee held it’s Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all who served.

The ceremony started off with The BurbankCommunity Band Directed by Mike Stanley play numerious Armed Forces Melodies. Right at 11:00 AM The Condor Air Squadron out of Van Nuys flew over the ceremony laying a trail of smoke.

Memebrs of The Burbank VFW 8310 were honored to present the Colors.

Members of the Vererans Committee led many parts of the ceremonies. Guest Speaker Captain Julie Botello shared a touching messege to the several hundred in attendance.

The ceremony wrapped up in about an hour and a half and ended with Taps being played by Julie Levine.