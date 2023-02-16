Burger Review: BB Cafe

You drive by the building every day at Buena Vista and Burbank and wonder what is ever going to open up in there again. Well, that is over, and we have BB Cafe.

To start with, don’t get this BB Cafe confused with the Bea Bea’s Cafe in the Von’s Shopping Center on Pass Ave. They have nothing in common, and while the name sounds the same, the spelling of it is not.

When you first walk in, the atmosphere is great. Nice, clean, and open. We sat down and were immediately met by Dominique, who took our drink orders.

BB Cafe only has one burger on the menu, the Wagyu Burger. My first criterion was met when Dominique asked how I would like it cooked. Of course, medium rare! It’s always a swing and a miss when they take your burger order and don’t ask or tell you it must be cooked a certain way.

So what’s the Waygu Burger? It is a wagyu beef patty, white American cheese, caramelized onions, burger sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, and dill pickles.

When I first received it, the burger looked fantastic. The Wagyu patty was hand formed and thick. The bun was a good size and fresh. Shredded lettuce is a great option with burgers. I really hate when you take a bite out of a burger, and occasionally, an entire leaf of lettuce wants to come out and attack you (or at least your shirt!). My only small complaint is I wish the slice of cheese were slightly thicker for taste purposes.

Taking the first bite I knew immediately we had a winner. The flavors exploded, with the burger perfectly. A small amount of juice ran out of the bottom, which is expected when a burger has been cooked right. I eat over half of the burger without having to use my drink at all. Another great sign that the burger is perfect.

The toasted bun held up great, with the only exception being a small area where the juice was running out, but that is to be expected. The spread is on the bottom which means someone knows how to construct a burger. The pickle really had a great taste to it also

This burger is a winner, and I highly recommend that you get by there and grab one. It is well worth the $15 price in that you also get one side included for the price.

Side Notes: I got the fries (well done, of course), and they came just that way. Small containers of ketchup are also included. The fries were great and had the crispness I love. For a side dish, it is also a liberal amount so you are satisfied.

Overall, the atmosphere inside is clean and roomy. There are numerous televisions mounted inside that are large and clear. If you like to sit outside, there is a large amount of outside seating all around the restaurant. Many of you like to dine with your pooch, so this gives you a great opportunity.

This has the potential to be one of my go-to spots in the future, and I am excited to try other menu items.

BB Cafe is located at 2411 W Burbank Blvd. – Open 7 days a week, 7 am – 9 pm

(818) 450-5555

BB Cafe receives: Tops in Town

myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)

If you would like the Burger Dude to consider a location for a review – let us know HERE





1 total views, 1 views today