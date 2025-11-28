Buroughs Presents Holiday Spectacular, Holiday Hoedown

John Burroughs High School is excited to announce its annual Holiday Spectacular, Holiday Hoedown, returns this December. Directed by Burroughs alum Nevada Brandt, Holiday Hoedown will feature over 300 talented performers from the school’s award-winning VMA (choir), IMA (band), Dance, and Drama programs.

Holiday Hoedown will bring audiences a joyful mash-up of holiday spirit and down-home country flair. From toe-tapping renditions of classic carols to high-energy dance numbers and heartfelt storytelling, the show promises a fun and festive experience for the whole family. Each act will showcase the incredible range and collaboration of JBHS’s performing arts students as they come together to celebrate the season in true Burroughs style.

And of course, a cherished JBHS tradition—the singing of “Silent Night”—will once again invite alumni to come to the stage for a heartwarming finale.

This unforgettable show is sure to delight audiences of all ages and ignite the holiday spirit! All performances will take place in the John Burroughs High School Auditorium in Burbank:

Friday, December 12 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 13 7:00 pm

Matinee performance on Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 pm

Tickets are available for pre purchase here www.jbhsvma.com or can be purchased at the door.

Don’t miss this festive celebration of talent and spirit!

ABOUT JOHN BURROUGHS HIGH SCHOOL VOCAL MUSIC ASSOCIATION:

Founded in 1979, the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) has cultivated one of the top public school music programs in the country. Since 2006, the program has been under the direction of Brendan Jennings, a Burroughs choir alum himself, and has grown to national prominence under his leadership.



The JBHS VMA is dedicated to providing high-quality performing arts training for our students. Our mission is to make every production at JBHS exciting, professional, and—above all—entertaining.

Students receive focused instruction in vocal technique, dance fundamentals, music theory, and performance skills. Training includes directed technique classes and the development of performance material, all designed to prepare students for success both on and off the stage.

At its core, the VMA is about personal growth. Students learn to rise above challenges, push beyond their comfort zones and express themselves in ways they never imagined possible. Along the way, they build lasting confidence, develop a strong work ethic, and learn to set and achieve meaningful goals. The skills students gain through the VMA stay with them for life—skills like discipline, resilience, collaboration and self-expression. They also form lifelong friendships, all within a supportive, high-energy and creatively charged environment.

The JBHS choir program features four curricular choirs, three extra-curricular ensembles and a Tech Theater program that is one of the most advanced in the country.

Annually, the JBHS VMA presents four big shows:

Burroughs On Broadway – musical theater fundraising cabaret

– musical theater fundraising cabaret Holiday Spectacular – a celebration of the season

– a celebration of the season Pop Show – Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza

– Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza Spring Concert – year ending finale



Our strong partnerships with the Burbank community and consistently expert teaching staff have created a legacy of excellence, year upon year since inception 50 years ago.

The JBHS show choir has represented the genre across numerous media outlets (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, CBS Evening News and several documentary style programs). Our innovative style has been influencing and inspiring choirs across the U.S. and around the world for well over a decade.