Burrough VMA Hosts Pancake Serenade, Mattress Sale Fundraiser

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association hosts its annual Pancake Serenade and Mattress Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the high school campus.

Although the event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the return to in-person education and activities in recent months, the 2021 Pancake Serenade was given the green light.

Pancakes will be served from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with tickets for the event purchased at the door. The event will be held outside on the JBHS Quad. Tickets are $7 for a “Junior Portion” of two pancakes, two sausages, orange juice and coffee and $10 for a “Regular Portion” of three pancakes, three sausages, orange juice and coffee.

As in previous years, the various choirs of the JBHS VMA will perform, including Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves and Decibelles. All eating, and performances, will be held outside in front of the Multi-Purpose Room (MPR.)

“We’re excited that the best pancakes in Burbank are back,” commented Burroughs choir teacher and director Brendan Jennings. “The Barron’s Family Restaurant was legendary and we are grateful Connie Trimble is keeping the recipe alive for us.”

“This fundraising day is a kickoff to our fall season,” he continued. “Not only do we have the Pancake Breakfast in the Burroughs Quad, but also a mattress fundraiser in the Small Gym, and a clothing drive fundraiser accepting donations from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the front of school. We will have merchandise, raffle tickets, and Burroughs On Broadway seats all on sale.”

“We have worked really hard over the past year to keep the program alive. Now it’s time to make it thrive again,” Jennings also said. “We’re very proud of our students and our booster parents for all their hard work.”

There are approximately 140 students in the Burroughs choirs this year, plus 38 students enrolled in the Tech Krew/Stagecraft Technology program.

The Mattress Sale Fundraiser runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the adjacent Small Gym on campus. Touted as a “no pressure sale,” the event helps support the wide-ranging efforts of the JBHS choir with their performances, competitions, enrichment opportunities and more.

For more information, visit John Burroughs High School’s website.