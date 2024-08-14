Burroughs Art Students Give Disney Elementary School a Nice Brush Up

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and artistic talent, a few talented art students and graduates from John Burrough High School, dedicated over 100 hours this summer to create a vibrant mural at Walt Disney Elementary’s library. The project, aimed at enriching the learning environment for students from a title-one school, has brought a burst of color and inspiration to the school.

Led by their passionate art teacher, Karen Nakashima, the high school students collaborated closely with the elementary school’s new Art Committee, to design a mural that reflects the diverse culture and dreams of the young students. The murals, which spans all four walls of the library, features the word “welcome” in 75 languages on one wall, inspirational quotes and an imaginative scene that transports viewers into a world of reading on the other three walls.

The mural project was a labor of love, made possible by the passion and creative thinking of Disney Dual Immersion fourth grade teacher Hilde García. Disney’s Art Committee had expressed interest in a mural at school, but funds were limited. Ms. García connected with Ms. Nakashima and a few very talented students designed the murals. The paint supplies were funded by the Walt Disney PTA and Burbank Unified School District helped with expertise and supplies. Ms Garcia, Ms Nakashima and 5 students worked incredibly hard, putting in over 100 hours of their summer break each to ensure this project was a success. The school is so proud of what they’ve achieved and the positive impact it will have on the community.

“The mural the students created along with their teachers is a statement piece that centers our work at Disney Elementary! It is a gift of the heart and all who contributed deserve to be recognized for the spirit of excellence they executed in creating this piece,” said Ms. Michelle Green, Walt Disney Elementary Principal.

The dedication ceremony of the mural will take place on Friday, August 16th at 6:00pm, outside of the library at Walt Disney Elementary during the all school Welcome Back Picnic. The event will feature speeches from the high school art teacher and representatives from the elementary school and the PTA. Community members, parents, and media are invited to attend and celebrate this remarkable achievement.

Meet the Student Volunteer Artists: