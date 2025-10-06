Burroughs Athletic Hall Of Fame Has Two New Members

Longtime tennis coach Roy Bernhardt and softball and soccer coach Louie Binda enshrined into the school's Hall of Fame.

By Rick Assad

For those select few fortunate enough to have been a gifted athlete, coach or administrator, being inducted into the Hall of Fame is an honor that is permanent.

When one enters the main gym on the campus of Burroughs High, and walks to their left, plaques honor the best of the best.

They include such school giants as Lynn Shakelford [basketball], Erik Kramer [football], Linda Murphy [volleyball], Mike McDonald [football], Tom Tunnicliffe [football], Brady Riggs [golf], Glen Adriatico [football], Mike Kodama [soccer coach], Randy Simmrin [football], Ron Stillwell [baseball], Kyle Cremarosa [football and basketball], Eben Britton [football], Mike Magnante [baseball] and J.K. Scott [football], to name a handful who have been honored.

Many of these individuals went on and starred in college and several played professionally.

On Friday afternoon at the Brian Hurst Gymnasium, two new members of the Athletic Hall of Fame were added to this long list.

Hurst was the assistant principal, athletic director and coach and is of course in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Longtime tennis coach Roy Bernhardt and Louie Binda, who coached soccer and softball for several decades were given their plaques and recognized for their service to Burroughs.

Keith Knoop, who was the longtime football coach and is now coaching girls’ flag football and is the athletic director, was the master of ceremonies.

“We’ve not had a Hall of Fame induction since the pandemic,” he said. “This is the first since then and these are two perfect guys to start with.”

Bernhardt, a San Fernando Valley native began his coaching career as an assistant in 1991, was named the head coach in 1993, and is the longest tenured coach in Burroughs history at 34 years.

“It’s very nice and quite an honor,” said the San Fernando High graduate. “I wish I was still coaching, but I will be a volunteer coach now.”

When asked about his reaction to being told his plaque will hang permanently on the wall, Bernhardt replied. “When Knoop told me I said, oh wow,” he responded.

When queried about some highlights of his tenure of more than three decades, Bernhardt, who was there with his son, was quick with his reply.

“The 1995-1996 girls’ tennis was my Dream Team,” he explained. “They were Foothill League champions and the 2012-2013 boys’ team went 13-0 and were the Pacific League champs.”

Marty Garrison, who coached football and was athletic director and is himself a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, introduced Bernhardt, who went into the army in the late 1950s, did some remedial work at UCLA and attended Los Angeles Valley College where he played tennis for two years.

“You will never be forgotten. Your names will be on the wall forever,” he said of Bernhardt and Binda.

Bernhardt spoke for several minutes and noted that tennis players are smart and usually have high grade-point averages.

“They’re just great people. I think they’re smart because they have to think ahead,” he reasoned.

Doug Nicol, who has been a basketball coach and is the softball coach and is another member of the Athletic Hall of Fame, introduced Binda.

“Louie has been associated with Burroughs for sixty-five years,” he said. “He has built relationships that will last a lifetime. You will be missed but never forgotten. You shaped lives.”

Nicol recalled an early meeting with Binda and noted. “He said I am just here to help you with whatever you need. He loves Burroughs. Today, it’s about you,” he stated.

Binda, who was there with his wife, daughter and son, spoke about the honor of being selected to the Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I’m not really comfortable with things like this,” said the 1963 Burroughs graduate. “I’d rather coach, but it’s a huge honor and I’m thrilled. The coaches at the school are terrific people.”

Binda graduated from Valley College and later earned a degree from San Fernando Valley State College, now CSUN and was a teacher, an Internal Revenue Service agent and longtime youth coach.

Bernhardt and Binda have left an indelible mark on the school, and their legacies will live on forever.