Burroughs Baseball Can’t Break Through Against Arcadia

Kyle Smith pitched too well and his Burroughs teammates hit the ball too well to not get a victory. But things did not go as planned for the Bears Friday night when they hosted Arcadia.

Smith allowed just four hits and two runs in six innings while striking out eight. But Arcadia found a way to pull out a 3-1 victory.

“That’s the game of baseball. You can do what you do, but the outcome comes out bad,” said Smith, who is committed to Whittier College.

Burroughs (18-7 overall, 8-4 in league) had a runner on base in every inning against Arcadia left hander Damian Catano. But it wasn’t until the sixth inning that the Bears could get someone to score.

Andrew Cosio led off the inning by reaching on an infield hit. Devin Whittekiend followed by hitting a high pitch to the warning track in left-center field, driving home Cosio.

But Catano retired the next three batters on ground balls in the infield.

“I thought it was a great game. We came back and executed our game plan. It just didn’t go our way. Give credit to them. They made some great defensive plays that stopped our rallies,” Burroughs coach Matt Magallon said. “We showed we can handle ourselves at the plate.”

Burroughs had two on with one out in the fourth inning, when Zack Guevara hit a ground ball far closer to first base than second.

The Apaches were able to get Burroughs Slater Mersola at second base, but the umpire ruled that throw back to first base was in time to get Guevara, which was a surprise to many in attendance.

Arcadia (22-2 overall, 12-0 in league) did hot have a hit through three innings. But Leo Peniche left off the fourth inning with a double to left-center field and Matt Manzo followed up with a single to left field. Peniche was held at third base, but scored on a wild pitch.

The Apaches got another run in the fifth inning. Julian Salmon led off with a single, took second on a passed ball and went to third on an infield hit by Keyonn Chatman. Salmon scored when Maverick Silva hit into a double play.

Arcadia added an insurance run in the seventh inning off Burroughs reliever Kenny Montgomery as Catano led off with a double to right field and Salmon followed with a double to left field.

“Any time you come to Burroughs, it is a tough game,” Arcadia coach Nick Lemas said. “They’re a good team and it is a tough environment, especially at night. Being able to get out of here with a win is huge for us.”