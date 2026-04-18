Burroughs Baseball Completes Sweep of Arcadia

It is something that had not been done since the 2018 season. Friday evening Burroughs became the first school in the Pacific League in nearly a decade to complete a sweep over Arcadia as the Bears earned a 2-1 victory behind a fine pitching performance from junior Kayson Montgomery, who went the distance in the win.

The only run Montgomery gave up was solo home run in the first inning by Arcadia third baseman Matthew Manzo.

“It was a missed pitch. That stuff happens. I had my composure the whole time. I didn’t even get too mad at that,” Montgomery said. “I was happy to get out of the inning. Stuff like that is going to happen. I can’t control the past. I just bounced back and threw a shutout the rest of the game.”

Burroughs (17-3 overall, 10-0 in league) kept itself in the game by having at least one runner on base in every inning except the fourth against Arcadia left hander Damian Catano, who will be playing at St. Mary’s University next year.

‘Our coach was saying death by a thousand cuts,” Montgomery said. “We’re not going to win by a home run. We’re going to win by small ball play. We’re not a big hitting team. We’re a team that sticks together and plays small ball.”

The Bears tied things up in the bottom of the fourth inning when Zack Guevara scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Drossin.

Burroughs took the lead in the sixth inning as Catano, who had walked just one batter through five innings, suddenly had control problems.

Elliot Ross led off the inning by reaching base as he was hit by pitch. Drossin and Devin Whittekiend followed with walks to load the bases with nobody out.

Jack Smith was then also hit by Catano, bringing home pinch runner Logan Manolakis.

Arcadia (13-9 overall, 8-2 in league) nearly rallied in the seventh inning as Juan Minaya led off with a single. He eventually moved up 90 feet on a pair of ground outs. Standing 90 feet away tying the game, Montgomery was able to get Arcadia leadoff hitter Jordan Vogel to fly out to center field.

“They’re the best team in the league and have been for a very long time.” Burroughs coach Matt Magallon said of Arcadia. “We had a great day today.”

Burroughs defeated Arcadia 6-3 earlier in the week.