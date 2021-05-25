Burroughs Baseball Holds Off Burbank

Bears hang on as Bulldogs leave tying run at third base in the seventh inning.

Aidan Cremarosa came on in relief and held off a late rally by Burbank High, as Burroughs held on defeat its visiting crosstown rival Monday night, 4-3.

The game started off with Burbank Resident and KFI Radio personality Tim Conway Jr. throwing out the first pitch, which was a little outside the plate. He said he’ll keep his Talk Show and practice for next season.

Tim Conway Jr. throws out the opening pitch. (Photo Courtesy Shayne Benton The Range Photography)

The two teams meet again Wednesday night at Burbank.

Burbank had scored three times in the sixth inning and had the tying run 90 feet away when Cremarosa struck out Devin LeClair to end the game.

Just an inning earlier LeClair hit a two-run home run to right field to get Burbank back in the game. The Bulldogs added a third run in the inning when Wyatt LaMarsna walked, stole second and scored on a single by Joshua DiPietro.

“They are a great team and they have great senior leadership. They are a tough opponent and I think the whole league knows that,” Burroughs coach Matt Magallon said. “We are young. We have a bunch of sophomores and a freshman starting. It is great to see these boys grow up. We knew we had to do some things to generate some runs. We did that early. It is a big victory for us.”

Burroughs (11-10, 8-5 in league), got on the board in the second inning when Nate Chapman was hit by a pitch from Burbank’s Ian Schenk with the bases loaded. That brought in Joe Estrada.

The Bears, who were still wearing uniforms with their old Indian mascot, added three runs in the fourth inning thanks to hits from Cremarosa, Brandon Mendez and Jarell Bijasa.

Burbank (11-5, 9-4) threatened in the fifth inning, loading the bases with just one out. Daniel Neria drew a walk and DiPietro and Ben Baptiste each singled.

But Burroughs pitcher Nick Forrest was able to battle back to end the inning without surrendering a run.

(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

“I think we worked very well as a team. We executed in those first few innings,” said Forrest, who allowed just four hits in five innings. “They got a couple of hits off of us but in the end we still won and we pushed through.”

Burbank’s three-run sixth inning ended when Cremarosa struck out pinch hitter Sam Leklyan on what appeared to be an inside pitch and a late call by the umpire. Leklyan appeared on his way to first base thinking he had drawn a walk.

Burbank coach Bob Hart argued the call and was ejected.

LeClair said his team will be ready for the re-match Wednesday.

“I think we just need to want it more than them. We know we can beat these guys,” LeClair said.