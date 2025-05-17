Burroughs Baseball Season Ends Versus Ganesha 2-0

The Bears get blanked after collecting just two hits and two pitchers do well but it's not enough during a CIF Southern Section Division IV opening-round playoff game.

By Rick Assad

A one-run first inning deficit became a two-run hole in the fifth for the Burroughs High baseball team against Ganesha.

This was too much to rally from as the Bears lost a 2-0 decision to the Giants in a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round playoff game on the campus in Pomona on Friday.

Burroughs was held to two singles and had runners on base in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings but failed to score.

The hits came off the bats of senior Elvis Martinez, who reached base via a hit in the third frame and junior Jack Smith, who was safe on a single in the fifth.

Senior Kyle Smith, Jack’s older brother was on the mound for the Bears and pitched well as the right-handed thrower struck out eight and yielded four hits over fifth innings.

“I thought I did exceptionally well for the amount of talent Ganesha has. My curveball was landing besides that home run but besides that, everything worked for me,” said Smith of his outing. “Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t back me up but that’s baseball. I wish Ganesha luck and hope next year’s JBHS team can win it all.”

Burroughs senior Kenny Montgomery toiled one frame and surrendered one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Matt Magallon is the Burroughs coach and has led his team to the CIF Division V title in 2022 and was impressed by his starter on the mound.

“Kyle threw great. He had a great season. Today came down to executing in big spots and if you’re going to have a chance at a championship, you need to execute in big situations,” he explained. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen today, but we live and learn and with the majority of the team coming back, we know where we fell short and we can try to improve in those aspects.”

The Giants (19-3 and 15-0 for first place in the Miramonte League) wasted very little time getting on the board as the third hitter of the opening frame, Isiaiah Ibarra, smacked a two-out homer to left center off Smith for a 1-0 lead.

Ganesha, which now owns a 16-game winning streak and will host La Canada in the second round on Tuesday, increased its advantage to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth as Jaeden Vasquez was safe on a two-out single to center field and after a steal of second base, crossed home plate on a single to right field by Christian Eaton.

The Bears (20-8 and 10-4 for third place in the Pacific League) faced pitcher Gavin Moran and it was a tall order as the right-hander came out and fanned the side in order in the first inning and then worked a perfect second inning.

In the third, after Martinez’s blooper to right field began the frame, Connor Cox laid down a sacrifice bunt as pinch-runner, senior Zachary Byars took second base.

But junior Logan Drossin fanned swinging and sophomore Elliot Ross whiffed looking and that was that.

In the next inning, junior Zack Guevara was safe on an infield error, but senior Andrew Cosio hit into a close double play and when junior Devin Whittiekind grounded to shortstop, the stanza concluded.

Jack Smith began the fifth by hitting a bloop single to left field and sophomore Slater Mersola moved pinch-runner Logan Manolakis to second base on a sacrifice. When Martinez reached on an error, Manolakis advanced to third base.

With runners on the corners, Manolakis wandered too far down the line and was caught in a rundown for the second out and when Cox fanned looking, the threat was vanquished.

In the sixth, after two outs, Guevara was safe on an error, but Cosio popped to shortstop to conclude the inning.

Moran was impressive on the hill after striking out seven and not allowing any walks over seven innings.