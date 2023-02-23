Burroughs Baseball Shuts Out Eastside 10-0 On Very Cold Night

Sebastian Zamora surrenders just one hit while striking out 13 batters in an easy win over the Lions in a nonleague match.

By Rick Assad

On a night more befitting a football game, Sebastian Zamora struck out the side over the first three innings en route to a 10-0 nonleague win in which the Division V champion Burroughs High baseball team outclassed visiting Eastside 10-0 on Wednesday evening.

Since that title game in May 2022, the Bears have been placed in Division II, had 12 players graduate and also had to battle the loss of Nick Forrest, the No. 2 pitcher a year ago because of a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Forrest had surgery in January and should return to throwing in six or seven months, spoke briefly before the game with the Lions.

Forrest said that his senior season is not likely to see him on the mound, though he didn’t rule out that he might pitch this season.

“I just pitched with confidence. Even though they weren’t touching it, I just tried to let them hit it because I trust my defense behind me,” said Suarez of his infield. “Even if they did put it in play, I knew they would make the plays.”

Suarez, who also chipped in with a single on this 43-degree evening, is grateful to have pitched some in previous seasons.

“With pitching some before my senior year, I felt more confident,” he said.

The Bears (2-4) scratched together seven hits against three Lions’ pitchers in a contest that was cut short due to the 10-run mercy rule.

“With Nick Forrest going down, it opened up a lot of opportunities for other guys,” Burroughs coach Matt Magallon said. “We worked really hard with Zamora just establishing his off-speed pitches. His fastball is electric. I liked that he threw first pitch strikes and he closed the door when he had to.”

Zamora fanned the first nine batters he faced, then fanned one batter in the fourth inning before retiring the side on strikeouts in the fifth inning.

Burroughs led 1-0 in the first inning and didn’t have a hit, and then exploded for six runs in the third inning.

If that wasn’t enough, the Bears tacked on three runs in the fifth inning.

The Lions, who came from Lancaster, committed eight errors in the game, including five over the first three frames, while the Bears made one miscue.

First baseman Lucas Beltran swatted a double and a triple and drove in one run for Burroughs.

Sophomore designated hitter Kenny Montgomery added a two-rin run batted in single in the third stanza, and junior Mason Mahay contributed an RBI double.

Junior center fielder Dylan Conahan, who scored the only run in the Division V championship game, added a single.

Senior starting pitcher Christopher Stanley had the only hit for the Lions (0-3).