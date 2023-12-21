Burroughs Boys’ Basketball Holds Off Late Hoover Run

The Burroughs High boys’ basketball team seemed in total command going into the fourth quarter against host Hoover High.



But the Bears forgot to keep the pedal on the gas and nearly had a scare as the Tornadoes made a late rally only to come up short as Burroughs held on for a 63-54 Pacific League victory.



“We should have won by more but we still got the W. We needed that to stay in the playoff race,” Burroughs coach Malique Johnson said. “We look best when we are moving and sharing the ball with each other. Every team is coming out thinking that Chase Kardosh is the guy scoring, we but we have way more weapons.”



Burroughs (8-4, 2-2 in league) trailed just once in the contest.



Francesco Sabato hit a pair of three pointers in the first quarter to pull Burroughs out of the 8-7 deficit.



Junior point guard Jagger Topp, who finished with 10 points, hit a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter to help Burroughs jump out to a 34-18 halftime lead.



Kardosh, who was the only Burroughs player to score in all four quarters, finished with a team-high 20 points.



After Burroughs led 52-34 entering the last quarter, Hoover started to heat up. Or at least the supporting cast for the Tornadoes. Hoover senior guard Zack Van Patten led all scorers with 36 points.



The Tornadoes (7-5 overall, 1-4 in league) were within six points after a free throw by Van Patten made it 52-46 with 3:01 to play.

“It was a good win. We’ve had our ups and downs recently so, this game helps get our heads in a winning mentality,” Kardosh said.

Kardosh said his team is looking forward to its next game against Sierra Canyon, which boasts the sons of several current and former NBA players as well as several international players.



“I think if we go out there and work hard, we have nothing to lose,” Kardosh said.



Burroughs got nine points from Elijah Orjuela, seven from Owen Everhart, six from Sabato, and three from Landon Everhart.



Jacob Samontina and Arthur Gabrielyan each had two points.