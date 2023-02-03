Burroughs Boys’ Basketball Outlasts Banerjee, Burbank

The first time Burbank and Burroughs high’s met in boys’ basketball it was the Bulldogs that were shooting strong from the outside.

The roles were reversed Thursday night in the regular season finale, as Burroughs was the better shooting team in a 75-71 victory that saw Burbank’s Sattwik Banerjee scored a career high 52 points.

It is believed to be a Burbank High school record.

Neither team is expected to be selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The draw will be released this weekend.

Burroughs High senior Sam Horning also turned in a stellar performance with 34 points in what will probably be the final high school game for each.

“We haven’t had the season that we looked forward to. Our last practice was very competitive getting us ready for this game. That’s what helped us pull through. We just wanted to go out with a win against our rival school and hopefully the fans enjoyed it,” Horning said.

Burroughs (10-18 overall, 4-10 in league) never trailed, nor tied in the game. But the Bears also never completely put Burbank (9-16 overall, 5-9 in league) away.

“We fell behind early. It was a constant fight. We tried having runs here and there, but defensively we couldn’t get stops when we needed to,” Banerjee said. “I was just trying to score and get us back in the game.”

After Burroughs led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, Horning started the second quarter by hitting the first of four 3-pointers he had in the period.

Burroughs led 38-29 at halftime and continued to hold the lead, but was never in full command.

The Bears went on to lead 57-42 at the end of three quarters before Banerjee scored 25 of his 52 in the final period.

Also for Burroughs, Chase Kardosh had 18 points and Tyrell Burrell finished with 17 points. Elden Jackson and Landon Everhart each had two points for the Bears.

Also for Burbank, Omar Payind had 14 points. Mike Gutierrez and Ash Danielian each had two points. Liam Baker added a free throw.

