Burroughs Boys Golf Stays Perfect

The second Pacific League boys’ golf match got off to a late start Tuesday at DeBell Golf Course, leaving little time for some groups to make it in before darkness.
But the final results were not bad news for Burroughs High, which easily won once again as it hopes to win the league title for a second consecutive year.
On a day that saw quite a few scores lower than the norm, Burroughs senior Lincoln Melcher was his usual self, shooting a 2-under-par 69.
“It was a little windy today, but nothing too crazy.  The pin positions were in tough places,” the UCLA-bound star said. “I thought I played pretty well. I had not as many birdies as I would have liked but I kept it under control and birdied the first and last hole.”
Teammate Emilio Huerta finished shooting an even par over 18 holes. Just a junior, Huerta shot 33 on the upper nine holes.
Sophomore Adriel Abaoag, who once shot 60 at DeBell, had a solid day by shooting 75. Dylan Vallejo shot 80, followed by John Peltier and Brodie Kemp, who both showed key improvements. Peltier shot 87 and Kemp was at 93.
Arcadia High finished second, followed by Burbank High which was third. Crescenta Valley finished fourth and Pasadena was fifth.

Luke Carnegie led Burbank by shooting 78. Zach Ducore, who had been Burbank’s top competitor in the first league meet, shot 83. “The course was playing pretty nice. The greens were a little difficult to read but that is typical of DeBell. We had fun out there. We didn’t play our best but having fun at the end of the day is all that matters,” said Ducore.
Also for Burbank, Aidan Clendenin shot 83. Brenton Lewis shot 89, Ryan Labus shot 90 and Curtis Peters shot 98.

Result sheet for Pacific League Match #2  3/8/2022
DeBell  Golf Course Par 71
ArcadiaOut 36In 35Total 71John BurroughsOut 36In 35Total 71
Harley Yang443579Lincoln Melcher343569
Joshua Khaw403777Emilio Huerta383371
Jason Huang423779Adriel Abaoag393675
Brian Ho434487Dylan Vallejo433780
Lucas Fang444589John Peltier444387
Josh Sujo484896dBrodie Kemp484593d
Totals213198411Totals198184382
Crecenta ValleyOut 36In 35Total 71GlendaleOut 36In 35Total 71
Hank Norman434285Nathan Scherer434588
Justin Ortega434588Zachary Jaramilla5557112
Matthew Denne464793Matthew Tovmassian5455109
Jackson Bohman4544899999198
Matthew Alvo4344879999198
Lucas Cho494594d9999198
Totals22022044200705
BurbankOut 36In 35Total 71PasadenaOut 36In 35Total 71
Zach Ducore434083Jonathan Wolf5647103
Luke Carnegie403878Jason Kwan5356109
Ryan Labus454590Aaron Yu484795
Aidan Clendenin434083Julian Medina504696
Curtis Peters544498dAnthony Enriquez7162133d
Brenton Lewis474289Roman Lorentzen5958117
Totals423Totals520
PlaceTeamPointsPlaceTeamPointsLow Medalist
1JBHS38254442CVHS2Lincoln Melcher69
2AHS41145520PHS1Emilio Huerta71
3BHS42336GHS0Adriel Abaoag75
Team PointsCurrentNewTotal
Arcadia448
Burbank336
Crescenta Valley224
John Burroughs5510
Pasadena112
Glendale000

