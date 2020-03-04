Burroughs Boys Golf Takes First Round

It was no secret that the Burroughs High boys’ golf team was going to be very strong this season. But being strong and winning a Pacific League title are two different things as the Indians have to compete with Arcadia High.

The Apaches have been the dominant team in the league for quite some time.

But Burroughs gave some indication that things could be changing on Tuesday at DeBell Golf Club.

The Indians captured the league’s first match by scoring 374 as a team. Arcadia followed with 381. Burbank High took third shooting 429. Pasadena High was fourth shooting 430 and Crescenta Valley was fifth, shooting 442.

“It’s exciting because it is our home course. It’s always nice to start the first league match with a win. Even though we didn’t play our best, we still ended up with a victory,” Burroughs coach Greg Everhart said.

On Monday, Burroughs won the Oakmont Invitational in Glendale, beating out 19 schools.

The league teams will meet up again on Thursday at Santa Anita, Arcadia’s home course.

This season’s league schedule has had many changes since all four school districts – Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, and Arcadia are all taking Spring Break at different times.

The teams will meet up again next week before the four-week break in league play begins.

Burroughs Kodiak Hernandez was the low medalist at DeBell, shooting an even-par 71.

All five teams had at least one golfer shot under 80.

Crescenta Valley’s Hank Norman and Arcadia’s Elliot Yoo each shot 73.

Burroughs sophomore Lincoln Melcher, a UCLA commit, shot 75. Burroughs freshman Emilio Huerta also shot 75. Huerta had been the Indians’ top golfer a day earlier by shooting just two over par 72 at Oakmont. Niko Coccio shot 76 Tuesday and Trey Sanchez shot 77. Ryan McGowan shot 85.

Burbank High was led by J.J. Nakao, who shot 76. Frank Maslyk shot 80 for the Bulldogs. Sean McGinn shot 90, Luke Carnegie shot 91 and Kevin Kielen shot 92 for the Bulldogs.

Billy Malpun shot 98 for the Bulldogs.