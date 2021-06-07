Burroughs Boys Golf Takes Second in CIF

The Burroughs boys golf team, which won its first league title in 51 years, nearly pulled off its first CIF title ever.

Playing at Meadowlark Golf Club in Huntington Beach, the Bears finished second in the Southern Section Division 3 team championship.

Burroughs shot 366 as a team, trailing just Crean Lutheran, who won by five strokes, shooting 361.

Had Burroughs won the CIF title, it would have been just the third Southern Section team title in school history.

Junior Lincoln Melcher and sophomore Emilio Huerta each shot 1-under-par 69. Senior Ryan McGowan shot 72, freshman Adriel Abaoag shot 78 as did junior Dylan Vallejo. Senior Daniel Gonzalez shot 83.

Twenty schools competed in the Division 3 championship.

