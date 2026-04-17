Burroughs Boys Golf Wins Pacific League Match No. 3

Bears stay in first place in the Pacific League.

It is never easy beating Arcadia in boys golf. The Burroughs boys’ golf team has now done it twice this season.

Wednesday the Bears finished a top the standings of the third meeting between Pacific League schools. They played at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.

The Bears shot 386. Arcadia was second shooting 388. Crescenta Valley was third at 434 and Burbank was fourth shooting 445.

Junior Seth Malapote shot 71 to lead the Bears. Sophomore Kahleo Palma shot 73. Junior Dominic Lingad shot 74. Senior Tyler Jones shot 81. Sophomore Jhared Concepcion shot 87 and junior Jarren Parungao shot 97.

Burbank was led by senior Seiji Frye, who shot 81. Senior Harris McCormick shot 88. Junior Dominic D’Alfonso and senior Noah Grigorian each shot 90. Senior Liam Collazos shot 96 and senior Brandon Kim shot 103.