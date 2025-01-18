Burroughs Boys Hoops Lose 55-42 Decision To Hoover

The Bears battled mightily but too many turnovers and a poor shooting night was the difference.

By Rick Assad

If there’s any good news in the Burroughs High boys’ basketball loss, it’s this: After three and a half quarters, the visiting Bears played Hoover neck and neck in a Pacific League game.

The Bears, who turned the ball over too many times, were ahead after the first quarter but trailed by two points at the half and were two points behind heading to the final period.

The last three minutes proved their undoing and for the frame were outscored 18-7 and lost 55-42 on Friday night.

“We could not hit an open shot. We made two of 12 from three-point range and we turned the ball over 25 times,” said Burroughs first-year coach Darryl Carter.

Hoover made seven of 10 free throws for 70 percent in the fourth period and 11 of 20 for 55 percent overall and Burroughs connected on six of 12 for 50 percent.

The Tornadoes canned eight shots from three-point range and the Bears made two.

Those numbers are telling and swayed the game in favor Hoover.

Junior Nathan Rodriguez topped the scoring for Burroughs with 10 points after nailing two three-pointers.

Junior Evan Lanier had nine points, junior Evan Baker tossed in seven points as six came in the opening half, junior Elliot Lawrence finished with six points as did junior Teagan Bradford and junior Diego Salinas had four points.

The Bears made nine of 23 from the floor in the opening half for 39.1 percent but converted six of 19 for 31.5 percent in the second half.

In the first half, the Tornadoes made nine of 23 for 39.1 percent and had the same shooting percentage in the second half on nine of 23.

Four players for the Tornadoes (11-6 and 1-0 in league) scored in double figures and they were senior shooting guard Jaden Duncan with a game-best 12 points, all in the second half.

Junior Justin Herrera tossed in 11 points and senior center Arin Tahmasian and sophomore point guard Mark Khatchoyan each accounted for 10 points.

Lawrence and Lanier each scored four points in the opening period as the Bears (5-12 and 0-1) pulled ahead 15-14 while Hoover freshman Ilan Genachtelebail canned a pair of three-pointers for six points while Herrera had four points that included a three-pointer and Tahmasian added four points.

The Tornadoes, who shot 39.1 percent on 18 of 46, outscored the Bears, who nailed 15 of 42 for 35.7 percent, 11-8 in the second quarter as Khatchoyan tallied six points that included a three-pointer.

Baker tried to offset the difference by accounting for five points in the frame as the visitors trailed 25-23.

Both squads scored a dozen points in the third period as Hoover maintained a 37-35 lead on the basis of six points from Duncan who it a pair of three-pointers.

Rodriguez drilled a three-pointer for the Bears in the fourth quarter but that wasn’t nearly enough.