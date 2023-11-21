Burroughs Boys Hoops Romps, Beats Mesrobian 98-39

The Bears lead 31-11 after the first quarter, 53-17 at halftime, 83-29 through three, and are paced by Chase Kardosh and Landon Everhart with 18 points each.

By Rick Assad

In a nonleague contest that sometimes resembled a scrimmage, the Burroughs High boys’ basketball squad did what it wanted, whenever it wanted against visiting Mesrobian on Monday night.

Five players scored 10 points or more for the Bears and the team tallied 30 points or better in the first and third quarters and waltzed to an easy 98-39 victory.

First-year Burroughs coach Austin Pope was pleased with the offensive output, but something else caught his attention.

“I like how we shared the ball and kept our discipline on defense,” he said.

Assistant coach Frederick Hawthorne was also delighted with the triumph.

“We’re 4-0. Tonight was a very good team win and a testament to the team’s work ethic and preparation all summer and fall,” he said.

Burroughs converted 41 of 73 shots from the field for 56.1 percent, nailed 23 of 44 for 52.2 percent in the opening half and led 53-17 after 16 minutes.

The second half was equally eye-popping as the Bears drilled 18 of 29 for 62 percent and cruised to an 83-29 advantage through three periods.

Senior small forward Chase Kardosh and junior power forward Landon Everhart both dropped 18 points for the Bears while junior point guard Elijah Orjuela added 16 points.

Giordan Lewis and junior point guard Jacob Samontina both accounted for 10 points.

The Bulldogs, who connected on 17 of 45 for 37.7 percent, saw Davit Safeyan pour in a game-high 19 points that included three from three-point range.

Safeyan delivered nine points in the third period and scored 14 points in the second half.

Erik Grigoryan finished with 13 points and dropped two of the team’s six three-pointers for Mesrobian (1-2).

The lopsided final score commenced early as the Bears, who converted nine three-pointers, hit 12 of 23 attempts for 52.1 percent in the first quarter and led 33-11 after the first eight minutes.

Kardosh delivered eight points and hit two three-pointers, Orjuela chimed in with seven and made two treys and Everhart contributed six points in the frame.

In the second period, the Bears converted 11 of 21 for 52.3 percent and saw Lewis score six points.

Kardosh, Everhart and junior point guard/shooting guard Jagger Topp all added four points as the Bears pulled ahead 53-17 at halftime.

Burroughs’ torrid shooting evening continued into the third quarter as the team dropped 12 of 22 attempts for 54.5 percent as Everhart tallied eight points.

Kardosh chimed in with six points on two three-pointers, Samontina added six points and Orjuela scored five that included his third three-pointer.

With the game out of hand, the Bears took just seven shots and made six in the fourth quarter for 85.7 percent as Lewis and Samontina each tallied four points.

Senior guard Francesco Sabato and junior guard Damian Arredondo each contributed nine points for the Bears and freshman guard Owen Everhart added four points.

Burroughs made seven of 10 free throws for 70 percent while Mesrobian drilled three of six for 50 percent and the Bears outrebounded te Bulldogs, 42-22.