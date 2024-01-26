Burroughs Boys Soccer Gets Key Win Over Hoover

Bears keep hold of fourth-place spot in league with 3-1 win over Tornadoes.

The CIF playoffs are a little more than a week away and the Burroughs High boys’ soccer team knew it needed three points against visiting Hoover on Friday if the Bears wanted to remain in contention for a postseason berth.



The Bears kept that goal alive by earning a 3-1 victory over the Tornadoes.



“We were the dominant side moving the ball, but we just need to convert our chances,” Burroughs coach Makan Afzali said. “It is close. With this I believe we will be in fourth place. The last game against Burbank could be the decision maker.”



Burroughs (6-8 overall, 5-7 in league) got on the board in the ninth minute as Joseph Earl poked home a cross from Dominic Quijada.



Hoover (5-8-2 overall, 2-8-2 in league) did not have as many chances as Burroughs. But the Tornadoes missed a golden opportunity in the 31st minute as Sebastian Izaguirre was able to get past Burroughs goalie Frank Hernandez, but narrowly missed putting the ball into the empty net as Hernandez had come off his line to attempt a save.



Quijada nearly doubled Burroughs’ lead in the 63rd minute, but Hoover goalie Justin Torres came up with a fine save.



Burroughs did get its second goal in the 68th minute as Wesley Niwa scored on a pass from Danny Pascual Guevara.



But just as things appeared to be comfortable, Hoover roared back with a stunner.



In the 72nd minute Hoover’s Hayk Sahakyan fired a laser from 55 yards out that stunned Hernandez. The ball hit the upper left side of the post before going in.



The goal gave Hoover some momentum.



But in the final moments with Hoover pushing forward Burroughs was able to put the game away as Pascual Guevara pushed home a shot after Hoover’s Torres had made the initial save on a shot by Quijada.