Burroughs Boys Soccer Slips Past Arcadia 2-1

The Bears tally goals in the first half and the second half in a Pacific League match.

By Rick Assad

For the vast majority of Wednesday’s Pacific League boys’ soccer match between Arcadia High and Burroughs was contested on fairly even terms.

Both tallied at least one goal but late in the second half the Bears struck and that was the difference as Burroughs slipped by with a 2-1 victory at Memorial Field.

In the 64th minute a goal from 25 yards by sophomore striker/forward Justin Trigo handed the Bears a 2-1 advantage.

After that tally, the Bears played defense well enough so that the Apaches couldn’t score.

Burroughs’ initial goal of the afternoon came in the 14th minute and was recorded by senior fullback/midfielder James Narmone, who drilled a 23-yarder to make it 1-0.

Arcadia (3-7 and 1-3 in league) evened the match with a goal on a 20-yard penalty kick in the 51st minute by senior Gavin Aduelos.

Aduelos kicked off the close match with a kick in the second minute and then added a boot in the fifth minute.

In the sixth minute, junior midfielder Abram MacLean tossed in a short header for the Bears and three minutes later Trigo had an attempt.

In the 17th minute, freshman Ryder Erickson had a boot and in the 18th minute senior Octavio Gomez had his own kick for the Apaches.

Sophomore midfielder Ian Major had a blast in the 21st minute for Burroughs (5-5-1 and 1-3 in league) and Erickson offset that with a kick of his own in the 22nd minute.

Senior striker Seven Elkin delivered a kick in the 26th minute for the Bears and the Apaches countered with a boot in the 28th minute. Trigo collected an attempt in the 28th minute as well.

In the 32nd minute, Arcadia was able to collect two kicks, one from freshman Jayden Chao and one from senior Cody Powell on a penalty kick.

Arcadia’s Gabriel Aldaco, a junior, capped off the opening half with a failed kick in the 37th minute.

Narmone’s attempt in the 46th minute was off target and Trigo’s kick in the 49th minute also didn’t find the net.

Senior Lucas Gonzalez failed in the 54th minute for the Apaches and a header in the 57th minute by Aduelos also missed the mark.

Narmone’s kick in the 59th minute was unsuccessful as was Aduelos in the 60th minute.

Trigo had a boot in the 61st minute and the 68th minute and the 77th minute to end the match.