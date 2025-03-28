Burroughs Boys Volleyball Regroups to Top Burbank

If one wanted to see the real Burroughs High boys’ volleyball team play to its true ability, they would have had to stay until the fourth game when the Bears hosted rival Burbank High Friday night.

After winning the first two games against rival Burbank High, the Bears tried to blend in players from their first and second units.

The results weren’t what the Bears had hoped for, as the Bulldogs pulled off a stunner.

But the Bears came out with fire in the fourth and remained unbeaten in league, winning 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-6.

“I think dropping that third set, especially our senior group, they were a little pissed off about it,” Burroughs coach Joel Brinton said. “We had 17 errors in that set and just gave it away. At least we got the fourth one done fast.”

Burroughs (15-5 overall, 4-0 in league) didn’t come out on fire in the first set, as the two teams were tied at seven. Burroughs then rolled off 11 consecutive points behind the serving of Ryder Tafoya. Benji Ly, Caiden Shrode and Skyy Alston all had a hand in the run. Ly had a match-high 18 kills.

Burbank (3-5 overall, 0-3 in league) didn’t pose a serious threat in the second set, but continued to put up a strong fight.

“This is a team that I have not fully practiced with,” Burbank coach Brandon Villaflor said about playing without two players, Finn Casada and Tyler Tran. “We competed against a really good team. With time and experience this young squad is going to keep getting better.”

Burbank trailed 20-17 in the third set, before rallying behind Brandon Chong, were able to push the Bears into extra work.

Sophomore Noah Duffield, who finished with nine kills, played a key role in Burroughs getting off to a strong start in the fourth set.

Shrode had 24 assists for Burroughs and freshman Riley Brinton had 13.