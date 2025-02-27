Burroughs Boys Volleyball Requires Four Sets Versus St. Francis

Several players stood out for the Bears, but it was a team effort against the Golden Knights.

By Rick Assad

Facing keen competition is one way to keep getting better and after playing a solid team on Wednesday night, the Burroughs High boys’ volleyball team is definitely playing at a high level.

That solid team is visiting St. Francis and the scores of the nonleague match were 25-18, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20.

In many respects, this was a team effort as everyone who played contributed something, but there were several players who played exceedingly well for the Bears and included Noah Duffield, Benji Ly, Caiden Shrode, Skyy Alston and Ryder Tafoya.

Having a deep and talented squad is something that will bode well for the Bears and Joel Brinton, the longtime coach.

“I like that we implemented a lot of the changes we were making in practice,” he said. “The guys deserve a lot of credit for being willing to implement what we have been working on.”

The clinching set began with the Golden Knights (5-5) taking a 2-0 lead on a kill from senior outside hitter Ryan Bender.

The Bears (7-2) powered in front 8-6 on a spike from Alston and a 12-9 advantage on a service winner from Shrode.

Shrode’s ace made it 15-9 and Duffield’s push extended the lead to 18-12.

Duffield’s winner increased the margin to 20-14 and Ly’s tapper made it 22-17.

Back-to-back kills from Riley Brinton made the score 24-20 and 25-20 for the set.

The first game was deadlocked at 2-2 on a service error by Duffield but shortly the Golden Knights would capture four straight points and lead 7-3 on a kill from senior middle blocker Jackson Chylinski.

Burroughs would trim the lead at 7-6 on an ace from Shrode and would see the Bears march ahead 11-9 on Alston’s kill.

Shrode’s winner made it 15-11, Alston’s dagger extended the margin to 17-11 and Ly’s kill made it 18-11.

Shrode’s winner handed the Bears a 20-13 lead and Tafoya’s spike made it 22-17.

Duffield’s winner increased the lead to 23-17 and Duffield’s smash made it 24-14. Alston’s spike sealed the deal.

The third game began lopsided in favor of the Bears but the Golden Knights made it interesting.

Alston’s block gave Burroughs a 5-2 advantage and Duffield’s hit increased the lead to 13-10.

Tafoya’s spike made it 14-11, Duffield’s winner made it 17-12 and Tafoya’s hit shoved the Bears ahead 20-15 as St. Francis called time. Ly’s winner capped the set.

The second set was tied nine times, and it was a see-saw battle throughout with the Golden Knights breaking through at the end.

Burroughs looked strong early as it led 8-6 on a service error by junior outside hitter Benjamin Andrade.

The Golden Knights knotted it at 10-10 on an ace from senior setter Gabriel Heim Benoit and pulled ahead 15-12 on a kill from Andrade.

Andrade’s winner made it 20-14 and a hitting error by Duffield made it 22-20 in favor of St. Francis.

Duffield countered with a winner that tied it at 22-22 but the Golden Knights responded with a 4-2 run that included an ace from senior setter/outside hitter/right-side hitter Mattew Polenzani for the set.