Burroughs Cheer Finishes Second in CIF

The trophy case at Burroughs High has to find room for a new addition.

Burroughs added a CIF Southern Section runner-up plaque this weekend when it finished second in Division 2 Coed behind winner Summit of Fontana.

Seven schools participated in the Division 2.

Each school had two and a half minutes to perform one routine in front of the panel of judges.

“It consists of two music sections and one cheer section in between. It consists of stunting, jumps, tumbling, pyramids, baskets and dance. We incorporate all of that into two minutes and 30 seconds,” said Burroughs coach Tristen Navarro, who coaches the team with her husband, Mark.

The Burroughs team, which has 25 girls and one boy, has been preparing for the competition for quite some time.

“We have had the skeleton of our competition since August. In December we attended two competitions and got second in both of those,” Navarro said.

Burroughs chose to compete in Division 2 based upon the level of difficulty it was willing to challenge itself against.

“It was such a great feeling, seeing their reaction, and actually taking home runner-up. It showed their hard work and dedication paid off. I am so incredibly proud of them,” Navarro said.

Burroughs will now compete next weekend in the School Cheer Nationals at the Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nev., which is a short trip from the Las Vegas Strip.

The national competition is a two-day event in which the team score on Friday will count for 35 percent of the final score. The score achieved on Saturday will count for 65 percent.

Of the 26 members of the Burroughs team, 18 are seniors. They consist of Alyssa Allen, Sonia Avila, Sarah Barrera, Sophia Conway, Samantha Cortes, Emma Funston, Kaitlyn Grosstephan, Natalie Kesaryan, Jillian Kolb, Korie Martin, Danica McKillian, Iletse Mendoza, Daniella Perez, Marianna Perez, Hannah Polster, Leanne Santos-Cedro, Hailey Tiangco and Morgan White.

The non-seniors include Sophie Arroyo, Paige Conhana, Nevaeh Fox, Isabella Ruvalcaba, Nolan Shimek, Alana Sierra and Giada Villafuerte.