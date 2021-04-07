Burroughs Choir Pop Show 42 “Brand New Day” Showcases Student Talent

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents Pop Show 42, Brand New Day, streaming via Twitch on Saturday, April 10. The performance showcases the VMA’s five choirs – Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles and Men@Work – along with a number of solo acts and ensembles, including two a cappella groups, Vocal Ensemble and Muses, and Dance Ensemble.

Brand New Day finds the forty-second annual event taking to the internet for a show approximately two hours and thirty minutes in length.

Pop Show 41 Eye To Eye was held live and in front of an audience during early March 2020, just before schools were closed to in person education and activities due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic. Much has changed in the subsequent 13 months.

The students, choreographers, coaches and teachers have managed music rehearsals and learning via online classrooms which presents a set of unique challenges for coordinating dance moves and musical harmonies.

“Pop Show 42 is a different kind of spectacular,” commented choir director and vocal music teacher Brendan Jennings. “This show really did take an entire village to put on and the students went above and beyond not only performing, but also learning sound and video editing skills.”

“I could not be more proud of and grateful for this incredible community keeping the arts as a priority during this very tough year,” he added. “The amazing talent of our students will once again shine through… even on a screen! You won’t want to miss this.”

“Creating a Pop Show 42 experience for the audience, students and staff – even though still virtual – was important to everyone who has worked on this show,” commented Brand New Day producer Jessica Good. “We all miss the stage and the live performances so much, but I am blown away by the hard work and perseverance I have seen from the students who continue to perform and create something new.”

“Thank you to the VMA choreographers, choir mamas, Board, parents and volunteers for continuing to guide and help to keep the music going!” she also said. “Pop Show 42 will be one to remember!”

“In addition, due to the size and scope of work, the show choir competition sets will be included, but only in a partial form,” Jennings explained. “Additional songs will be added and the completed sets will be streamed at our Spring Concert on Sunday, May 23, at 2:00 p.m.”

The performance is free and will remain live on the Burroughs Choir Twitch channel for two weeks, but donations are greatly appreciated. Although the Gold, Platinum and Sponsor packages are sold out, Silver tickets are still available for purchase at $30 through Friday, April 9, and include a printed Pop Show 42 program that will be mailed to ticket holders.

Purchase Silver tickets or make a donation to the JBHS choirs via their website: https://jbhsvma.com/popshow42/.

Brand New Day will begin streaming at 7:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, April 10, on the JBHS VMA’s Show Choir Twitch channel which can be found by clicking this link: https://www.twitch.tv/showchoir.